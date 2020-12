Central to the dining area is a B&B Italia Athos table, which is teamed up with Arne Jacobson Ant chairs. During shelter-in-place, the table doubles as a dining area and large desk for the family. An original Andy Warhol Volkswagen print hangs above an Eames La Chaise chair, with an antique Parisian mirror and a Cellula chandelier catching the loft’s opulent light levels.