From the rooftop deck, the family can gain a different perspective on both the home and the city of Taipei. The car sunroof skylight, which overlooks the bathroom, is also visible. "We wanted the family that lives in the home to literally be able to touch the old heritage, and to have a relationship with the old rooftop," says Chu. "The red ladder leads to a rooftop deck, which is adjacent to different roof tiles from various periods. You can enjoy your own piece of sky, touch the history of the building, and see the Taipei skyline in the background. It is a really unique place within Taipei–it is quiet and you have your own sense of space."