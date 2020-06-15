A six-meter-long white terrazzo wall protrudes from the hallway out past the entrance to form a welcoming gesture that leads people into the home. It not only blurs the boundaries between the interior and exterior, but also separates the public spaces—including the living room and dining/kitchen area—from the private spaces, such as bedrooms and a multipurpose family room. "We extended a modern gesture, like an arm, that welcomes you in," says Chu. "It separates the public and private quarters, but also acts as a reflector to bring natural light into the interior."