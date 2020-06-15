The open-plan kitchen/dining area and living room are located in a newer part of the building that was added in the 1950s and faces a courtyard. Instead of replacing the aged timber window frames with more contemporary windows, JC Architecture commissioned a Taiwanese craftsperson to restore them. During the restoration, it was discovered that the home was constructed from very rare Taiwanese hinoki timber. "You could only really find this timber 90 years ago," says Chu. "It’s very fragrant, and the whole home now gives off this light scent. We even took one of the old timber beams and used it to make the entrance door handle, so everyone who comes in will lightly touch this wood."