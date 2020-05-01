Before & After: A Neglected 1960s Ranch-Style Home Gets a Sunny Outdoor Connection

On her wedding day in 2015, designer Abbie Naber of a.NABER Design and her husband closed on this four-bedroom, two-bath home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, a community in North San Diego County, California. The demolition soon followed. The house had been built in 1960 and had not seen much attention since, aside from a few coats of paint. Skimpy slider windows, lackluster carpet and tile, and a slapdash backyard pergola all added up to an eyesore.

