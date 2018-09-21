Try Dwell+ For FREE
Before & After: A Century-Old Row House in Montreal Gets a Glorious Renovation
View Photos
Renovations + Home Tours

Before & After: A Century-Old Row House in Montreal Gets a Glorious Renovation

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
After suffering years of neglect, the historic Maison Clark home is brought back to life by architecture firm la SHED with a fresh new look to match its vibrant, hip neighborhood.

When a young family first purchased Maison Clark, the home boasted little charm. From issues with mold and seepage to its cramped, dark, non-functional layout, the outdated dwelling was in dire need of a proper remodel. Fortunately, local firm la SHED was eager to help. 

The team of architects reimagined all of the interior and exterior spaces, creating a bright and airy abode that would easily be able to evolve with the family's needs over time. Scroll through for a look at the home before and after the renovations. 

The Backyard Before

A look at the backyard before the renovation.

The Backyard After

Although the home's historic front facade needed to be preserved, the back of the residence was ripe for a remodel. The architects cladded the exterior in eastern cedar. The wood is offset with large expanses of glass, as well as yellow accents to add a playful atmosphere. 

The patio and garden sit just off the interior, which consists of an open-plan living area, dining room, and kitchen. 

The Kitchen Before

Here is a look at the kitchen before the renovation.

As you can see, the layout of the compact space was extremely restricting. 

The Kitchen After

The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets, a design element that is also picked up in the stairwell. The built-in refrigerator and pantry are cleverly hidden under the first flight of stairs. 

The open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen are encompassed with bright vibes. 

Shop the Look
Sunao Dip Mug in Yellow
Need Supply Co.
From Sunao, a minimalist mug in Yellow and White with a circular flat-bottom and slender handle.
Shop

The kitchen is juxtaposed against the staircase and benefits from exceptional light coming from both the opening of the mezzanine and the windows overlooking the garden.

The built-in bookshelf was salvaged in the renovation, painted white, and now serves as a backdrop to the dining room area. 

The Staircase Before

Another congested, dark area in the home was the staircase.

The Staircase After

Now, the remodeled staircase features pine paneling and is painted white.

Thanks to the crisp neutral shade, the staircase carries light from floor to floor. 

 A study area on the mezzanine level overlooks the kitchen. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace. 

Pine has also been used in the ceiling beams. 

Shop the Look
IKEA DALFRED Bar Stool
IKEA
Swivel bar stool from IKEA. Suitable for bar heights between 35⅜" and 43¼".
Shop
Brim Handheld Electric Coffee Grinder
Williams-Sonoma
Brim’s hand-held grinder yields flavorful uniform coffee grinds, whether you’re using it at home or on the go. The stainless-steel conical burrs grind beans to your exact size preference – nine settings range from ultrafine to coarse.
Shop

Ceilings made of glue-laminated timber fit the design perfectly.

The Upstairs Before

Prior to the renovations, the upstairs also housed an old, dated atmosphere. 

Here is a closer look at the upstairs before the renovation.

The Upstairs After

The large windows open to the deck, giving the room a strong connection to the outdoors. 

A closer look at the rooftop deck.

The backyard exterior view at night. 

Project Credits: 

Architect of Record: la SHED architecture

Builder/General Contractor: A+ Entrepreneurs Généraux

Landscape Design Company: FRICHE ATELIER 

Lighting Design: la SHED architecture

Interior Design: la SHED architecture

Cabinetry Design and Installation: la SHED architecture / A+ Entrepreneurs Généraux

Stay Here in Montreal

Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample