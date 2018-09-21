Before & After: A Century-Old Row House in Montreal Gets a Glorious Renovation

When a young family first purchased Maison Clark, the home boasted little charm. From issues with mold and seepage to its cramped, dark, non-functional layout, the outdated dwelling was in dire need of a proper remodel. Fortunately, local firm la SHED was eager to help.

The team of architects reimagined all of the interior and exterior spaces, creating a bright and airy abode that would easily be able to evolve with the family's needs over time. Scroll through for a look at the home before and after the renovations.

The Backyard Before