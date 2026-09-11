Before & After: They Turned a “Spooky” L.A. Midcentury Into a Sunny Family Home

Kat and Nick Howell’s first dates in 2012 were to open houses. A longtime animal lover, Kat came up with the idea. "Finding a rental when you have a lot of pets is hard," she says. "I needed to own so I could get more pets." Nick was game, despite the side-eye from real estate agents on their sojourns. "We got kicked out of open houses because they didn’t think we were serious," says Nick. "They were right."