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Before & After: They Turned a “Spooky” L.A. Midcentury Into a Sunny Family Home
Where dark interiors and an overgrown yard might have turned others away from the 1947 Monrovia address, one couple saw an opportunity to renovate and expand for their growing brood of kids and pets.
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Kat and Nick Howell’s first dates in 2012 were to open houses. A longtime animal lover, Kat came up with the idea. "Finding a rental when you have a lot of pets is hard," she says. "I needed to own so I could get more pets." Nick was game, despite the side-eye from real estate agents on their sojourns. "We got kicked out of open houses because they didn’t think we were serious," says Nick. "They were right."
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.