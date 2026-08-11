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Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the DifferenceView 15 Photos

Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the Difference

With a rustic cedar interior and private beach access, the ’80s home has the best of both worlds.
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Location: 731 Kendor Drive, Point Roberts, Washington

Price: $1,577,000

Footprint: 2,730 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)

Year Built: 1982

Architect: Mark Ankenman

From the Agent: "This is a stunning waterfront living and vacationing opportunity on the South Beach side in the seaside community of Point Roberts in a wildlife sanctuary. The beach house showcases classic Pacific Northwest character with vaulted ceilings and exposed cedar posts and beams. There are also two new heat pumps for efficient year-round comfort. This custom-built home offers three bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a den/flex room on the main floor. The open living space is exceptionally bright with skylights and ocean-facing wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows. The main floor provides full views of the ocean and the Gulf and San Juan Islands. Expansive cedar decks bring the living space outdoors and are ideal for entertaining, with front-row seats to nature views."

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The seaside community of Point Roberts is home to over 230 bird species. Eagles and herons can be regularly spotted from the property.&nbsp;

The seaside community of Point Roberts is home to over 230 bird species. Eagles and herons can be regularly spotted from the property. 

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The house enjoys private access to the adjacent swimming beach.&nbsp;

The house enjoys private access to the adjacent swimming beach. 

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Prior to being listed, the home was owned by the same family for over six decades.&nbsp;

Prior to being listed, the home was owned by the same family for over six decades. 

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Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the Difference - Photo 7 of 15 -
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A two-story stone fireplace extends to the second level and anchors the heart of the home.&nbsp;

A two-story stone fireplace extends to the second level and anchors the heart of the home. 

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Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the Difference - Photo 11 of 15 -
Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the Difference - Photo 12 of 15 -
Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the Difference - Photo 13 of 15 -
Cabin or Beach House? This $1.6M Washington Home Splits the Difference - Photo 14 of 15 -
Point Roberts is a five-square-mile peninsula located 45 minutes from Vancouver and one hour from Bellingham, Washington.

Point Roberts is a five-square-mile peninsula located 45 minutes from Vancouver and one hour from Bellingham, Washington.

731 Kendor Drive in Point Roberts, Washington, is currently listed for $1,577,000 by Ingrid Johnson at Keller Williams Western Realty.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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