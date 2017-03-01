Be the Next Modify Furniture Featured Maker

To see how our desk accessories work, check out our video.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.





The Challenge

Design the Next Modify Furniture Drop-in desk accessory.

The Rules

1DESIGN: must serve a purpose (examples: pencil holder, phone amplifier, lamp).

2 SHAPE: design base must be 4" x 8.764" with 3/8" corner radius to mount into our accessory line. (approximate dimensions for youth submissions absolutely welcome)

3 MATERIALS: base should be able to be made from CNC routed 3/4 inch sheet material. Additional materials may vary.

4 SUBMISSION: design images plus brief description may be emailed to marci@modifyfurniture.com and/or submitted via instagram with hashtag #mymodifydesign Please tag us as well. For submissions by minors, please read contest rules for more details. Drawings, DXF, JPEG, PSD files all accepted.

5 JUDGING will be done by the Modify Furniture team and will be based on the following attributes

• creativity

• functionality (written description optimal)

• sustainability

• cost effective





• ease of manufacturing

• design appropriate for customers of ALL ages

for complete set of contest rules, check out more details http://modifyfurniture.com/pages/the-modify-furniture-design-challenge



