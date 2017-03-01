Be the Next Modify Furniture Featured Maker


By Modify Furniture
Modify Furniture is excited to launch our first Design Challenge! Whether you’re a seasoned designer or a newbie, here’s your chance to show off your creative side, get your name out there, and  win $200 cash value prize in the process. Entrants will be designing a "drop-in" desk accessory to add form, function, and flair to existing Modify furniture designs.


To see how our desk accessories work, check out our video.

 The Challenge 

Design the Next Modify Furniture Drop-in desk accessory.   

The Rules 

 1DESIGN: must serve a purpose (examples: pencil holder, phone amplifier, lamp). 

2 SHAPE: design base must be  4" x 8.764" with 3/8" corner radius to mount into our accessory line. (approximate dimensions for youth submissions absolutely welcome)  

3 MATERIALS: base should be able to be made from CNC routed 3/4 inch sheet material. Additional materials may vary.  

4 SUBMISSION: design images plus brief description may be emailed to marci@modifyfurniture.com and/or submitted via instagram with hashtag #mymodifydesign Please tag us as well.  For submissions by minors, please read contest rules for more details. Drawings, DXF, JPEG, PSD files all accepted.  

5 JUDGING will be done by the Modify Furniture team and will be based on the following attributes 

 • creativity  

 • functionality (written description optimal) 

 • sustainability 

 • cost effective 


 • ease of manufacturing 

 • design appropriate for customers of ALL ages 

for complete set of contest rules, check out more details  http://modifyfurniture.com/pages/the-modify-furniture-design-challenge

   

