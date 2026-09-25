This Stealthy Black “Ninja House” Is Perched on One of L.A.’s Steepest Streets
"It’s what I call a ninja house," says owner Scott Boxenbaum of his Silver Lake home on a hillside looking west to the reservoir. "You don’t see it until you see it." To design the stealthy black house, Scott and his spouse, Ruth Pierich, tapped Takashi Yanai, who heads EYRC Architects’ residential studio.
Yanai responded with an elegant pair of parallelograms, with a second floor angled slightly away from the main floor to capture the view. "It’s a modest little tweak," says the architect, "but it’s acknowledging that the best view is not straight ahead, but straight ahead and to the right." The facade, composed of yakisugi siding and variegated CMU blocks, is in keeping with the client’s affinity for Japanese design with a dash of brutalism. "There’s nothing complicated about the design—it’s beautiful and really simple," says Scott.
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"We wanted it to feel appropriate to the whole lineage of modernism, not just midcentury," explains Yanai. The designer carried the concrete block walls inside to the living area, set on one side of an open kitchen where Scott enjoys cooking while his guests gather around a sculptural, blackened-steel island.
Scott oversaw the interiors, while landscape architecture studio Terremoto led the restoration and transformation of the gardens, which were once part of the 1918 estate of Julian Eltinge, a male movie star who gained fame playing female characters. "The tradition of design and creativity goes back a long way in Silver Lake,"says Scott. "With this house, we feel very much a part of that history."
More Open House: Los Angeles tours:
Architect Clive Wilkinson’s L.A. Home Perches Over a Commanding View
"A Very Gay" Fritz Haeg House in Los Angeles Gets a Refresh But Keeps It Weird
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: EYRC Architects / @eyrcarchitects
Interior Design: Scott Boxenbaum
Builder/General Contractor: DTK Builders / @dtkbuildersla
Landscape Architect: Terremoto / @terremoto_landscape
Landscape Build, Hardscape, & Pool: Johnston Vidal / @johnstonvidalprojects
Structural Engineer: David H. Lau & Associates
Civil Engineer: T Engineering Group
Lighting Design: Luminesce Design
Cabinetry: Rowla Studios / @joseph_rowla_studios
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