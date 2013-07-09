Bauer Pottery Brings US-Made Ceramics to Tokyo

Hot off the heels from an appearance in Dwell's July/August "Made in America" issue, Bauer Pottery has announced the opening of its first showroom in Tokyo. That's right, the American heritage ceramics company now has a room of its own in Japan (joining smaller distribution channels via Tokyo's Ron Herman and United Arrows stores, as well as Early Birds in Kamakura).

The interior of Bauer Pottery's Tokyo showroom includes industrial tables and reclaimed wood shelving to show off the company's made-in-America ceramic pieces.

The address for the new Bauer Pottery showroom in Tokyo is 2-3-3 Hanakawado Taito-ku, Tokyo 111-0033. Shown here is the corrugated metal siding and bright orange front door, designed specifically to reference Bauer's original location in Los Angeles.

The showroom, which is located in the Asakusa District of Taito City and is managed by Masa Sakurai, carries Bauer pottery and Russel Wright American Modern dinnerware. Sakurai loves Bauer so much that he even replicated the feel of the company's original Los Angeles headquarters, down to the orange front door, corrugated metal siding, and distressed exterior sign. You can also see familiar reclaimed wood shelving, industrial tables, and the wall-sized color chart. Check it all out at www.bauerpottery.jp, launching soon.

Bauer Pottery's Tokyo showroom sells Russel Wright American Modern dinnerware in a rainbow of colors, including the flame orange version we featured in Dwell's July/August issue.