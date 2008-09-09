Battery Park City Community Center

Approaching 9/11, New York's unspoken heart is in Battery Park. Relevant, then, is the community center Hanrahan Meyers is developing immediately north of Ground Zero. It's condo central in those parts, and the community center will be the base of two new residential towers; but the North Neighborhood structure will be a public works project drawing modernity and peacefulness to the area that once knew hideous chaos.





The structure's highlight is a public 500-foot long glass "Wall of Light" with an LED light installation the firm designed along with Tillotson Design Associates, illuminating a sound composition by New York composer Michael Schumacher. It will bring to light the passive energy systems fueling the Community Center: a program including swimming pools, a gym, a theater, classrooms and recreation and dance spaces. Completion date: 2010.