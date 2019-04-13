Barn Raising

The vacation home of Martin and Harriet Roth lies on Otnabog Lake, near the St. John River, in the tiny hamlet of Queenstown, New Brunswick. Although just an hour from Fredericton, the province’s capital, the place feels exceedingly removed and is sparsely populated (about 100 inhabitants). But despite its isolation, the decision to build there was easy. The land belongs to Harriet’s family—it’s where she spent her childhood summers—and the couple love the 180-degree change it provides from their hectic lives in Berlin.