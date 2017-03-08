Banksy’s The Walled Off Hotel

Some artists don’t need an introduction. Banksy is certainly one of them. He has become one of the most easily recognizable contemporary artists thanks to an almost uncanny ability to translate biting social remarks and conceptual Molotov cocktails into beautiful artworks by using reductionism and plenty of humor. In 2005, he traveled to Gaza to paint the infamous Wall on the Palestinian side. Now, the artist has launched one of his most ambitious works to date. The Walled Off Hotel’s opening on 11 March marks 100 years since the British Empire took charge of Palestine. That ripple effect is felt more acutely today than perhaps ever before.





Located a few feet away from the infamous wall, the hotel provides a unique traveling experience. The ten rooms feature artworks created by Banksy, Sami Musa and Dominique Petrin, with more artists to follow. And like every artwork created by the artist, the entire hotel is filled with humor. It boasts "floor to ceiling views of graffiti-strewn concrete from almost every room," as well as hovering cherubs wearing gas masks in the bar area. The Presidential suite contains a bullet riddled water tank, while the bunk-style beds feature surplus items from military barracks.





Apart from staying in a work of art, guests will be able to enjoy special piano songs created exclusively for the hotel by 3D from Massive Attack or Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, among others. The Walled Off Hotel also offers access to a museum and to an art gallery that honors Palestinian artists. Prices start at just $30 per night for the barracks-style room, with reservations opening on 11 March.



