Bacteria take a Bite out of Messy Manufacturing of High End Products

It’s not the anodizing process per say, but rather the by-product of the cleaning method that is the culprit. The emulsified slurry of greasy buildup and detergent typically needs to be hauled off and dumped by the ton daily in many manufacturing facilities. That’s where Timothy Calhoun, CEO of BioClean, USA in Bridgeport, CT and his miraculous microbes step up to the plate and take a bite out of pollution.

Pseudomonas Bacteria

All metal manufacturing requires the use of oily coatings which are indispensable in both the machining process and as a coating used to prevent corrosion. But a quality anodizing job worthy of high end furniture and products requires squeaky clean aluminum. As Timothy astutely puts it, "A good anodizing job requires three qualities of the metal: clean, clean and clean.". This typically requires the aluminum components take a hot soapy bath in potent detergents or highly alkaline (and dangerous) solutions. The resulting by-product is a toxic emulsified sludge whose destiny is to be dumped in a toxic waste site. Calhoun, with a grant from Connecticut Innovations and the help of U Conn doctorate students in environmental studies, was able to develop and perfect his 10,000 gallon machine and system which acts like a micro-brewery, optimizing the medium for his special bacteria who have a particular taste for greasy, oily sludge. Essentially, he offers his little pals a permanent table at their favorite fast food restaurant.

American Finishing in Bridgeport, CT

And that’s nothing to turn your nose up at. These bacteria, when given the optimal environment (Calhoun’s machinery and secret sauce), can munch their way through tons and tons of sludge, saving companies huge amounts of money and saving the planet thousands of gallons of fresh water while avoiding pollution.

Anodized aluminum is used frequently in high end furniture and products, given the material’s aesthetic, mechanical properties and insusceptibility to rust. Modify Furniture is fortunate to have the ability to work with Calhoun, whose shop a mere three miles from the Modify Furniture Studio. Our newest product, the Nebula light is made using BioClean-anodized aluminum, recycled glass and our sustainable bamboo. The Modify Furniture Nebula Light will be available November 2016 but for a sneak peek visit us at the Broadway Market in SOHO, at 483 Broadway, Manhattan.

Inside the Nebula Light by Modify Furniture





The Nebula Light by Modify Furniture