Autumn/Winter Interior Design Inspiration

The nights are drawing in and the weather is turning colder, which means it’s time to transform your home to create an inviting environment that you can retreat to at the end of the day, away from the elements. If you are struggling for inspiration and are looking for some tips on how to transform the interior design of your house, then look no further. We have put together a selection of key autumn/winter 2016 trends that you should be focusing on for to create a cosy atmosphere for your home this season. This year’s go to neutral colours come in a palette of greys, whether it is the darker colours that could be incorporated into a feature wall, or simply soft furnishings and accessories that incorporate the colour. Grey works in any room in your house, from the living room to bedroom and even the kitchen, whilst some people might think of it as a cold and gloomy colour – it can have the opposite effect, creating a tranquil environment for you to enjoy.





A grey sofa is the perfect addition, and scattered cushions are the perfect addition that enable you to create an inviting space. No, we’re not talking about jumpers and scarves (although we do love these too). Cosy knits can be integrated into your home furnishings, whether it is the rugs or a pouf. Accessories are getting bolder, allowing you to be much more confident with your interior design. Knits are the perfect accessory for this time of year, and the style can easily be adapted enabling you to transform your home. One must have accessory for this year is a knitted pouf, stick it by your sofa and pull it out when you need somewhere to rest your feet.





