"Autumn Reflections 2017" opens historically significant mid-century modern homes to touring

Join the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio in Michigan for the 2017 Autumn Reflections Tours that feature the first and last homes Alden B. Dow created in Midland and the home that earned him the Gold Medal Prize for the Best Residential Design in the World at the 1937 Paris Exposition.

The John Whitman Residence, 1934. Alden B. Dow's Design earned him the Gold Medal Prize for the Best Residential Design in the World at the 1937 Paris Exposition

Tour Details: All tours begin at the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio with transportation provided in the to Ultimate Travel Tour Homes. Interior photographs are not permitted in any of the structures. For the enjoyment of all our guests, we ask that children be eight years or older.



A. Ultimate Home and Studio Tour Be ready to be delighted with this in-depth, two hour tour of the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio including all the extras: the roof, the tunnel, the terraces, and more.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7



Tour A: 10am or 2pm



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8



Tour A: 11am or 2:30pm



Adults $30, Students $25

B. Ultimate Travel Tour Explore Mr. Dow’s signature detailing in the Stein and Carras residences, his first and last residences in Midland. In addition, enjoy the beauty and complexity of the Whitman Residence that won the 1937 Paris Exposition Gold Medal.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th



Tour B: 10am, 1:00pm or 3:30pm



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th



Tour B: 11am or 2:30pm



Adults $30, Students $25





C. Combination Tour



Experience a full day of fabulous architecture and fun by registering for a "Combination Tour" – An Ultimate Home and Studio Tour and An Ultimate Travel Tour. This option allows for a two hour lunch break. Adults $55, Students $45.



