"Autumn Reflections 2017" opens historically significant mid-century modern homes to touring
"Autumn Reflections 2017" opens historically significant mid-century modern homes to touring

By Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org / Published by Alden B. Dow Home and Studio - Mid-Century Modern www.abdow.org
Michigan’s Architect Laureate, Alden B. Dow, designed over 600 structures and the entire City of Lake Jackson, Texas throughout his fifty-year career. In his home town of Midland, Michigan there are over 130 structures that represent this lifetime of work.

Join the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio in Michigan for the 2017 Autumn Reflections Tours that  feature the first and last homes Alden B. Dow created in Midland and the home that earned him the Gold Medal Prize for the Best Residential Design in the World at the 1937 Paris Exposition.

Visit www.abdow.org to learn more about Alden B. Dow.

Limited tickets by reservation only

Reserve by calling 989.839.2744 or Toll Free 866.315.7678

The Peter Carras Residence 1961 (The Dow Test House).&nbsp; The last home Alden B. Dow designed.

The Earl Stein Residence, 1933.&nbsp; The first home Alden B. Dow designed <br>

The John Whitman Residence, 1934.&nbsp; Alden B. Dow's Design earned him the Gold Medal Prize for the Best Residential Design in the World at the 1937 Paris Exposition

Tour Details: All tours begin at the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio with transportation provided in the to Ultimate Travel Tour Homes. Interior photographs are not permitted in any of the structures. For the enjoyment of all our guests, we ask that children be eight years or older.

A. Ultimate Home and Studio Tour Be ready to be delighted with this in-depth, two hour tour of the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio including all the extras: the roof, the tunnel, the terraces, and more.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Tour A: 10am or 2pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Tour A: 11am or 2:30pm

Adults $30, Students $25

B. Ultimate Travel Tour Explore Mr. Dow’s signature detailing in the Stein and Carras residences, his first and last residences in Midland. In addition, enjoy the beauty and complexity of the Whitman Residence that won the 1937 Paris Exposition Gold Medal.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th

Tour B: 10am, 1:00pm or 3:30pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th

Tour B: 11am or 2:30pm

Adults $30, Students $25


C. Combination Tour

Experience a full day of fabulous architecture and fun by registering for a "Combination Tour" – An Ultimate Home and Studio Tour and An Ultimate Travel Tour. This option allows for a two hour lunch break. Adults $55, Students $45.