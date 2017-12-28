A Modern Mexican Restaurant in Austin Created by a Team of Locals

Designed by Austin-based practice Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, ATX Cocina is a commodious and lofty restaurant that features floor-to-ceiling windows and a greenhouse-like atmosphere. It's where Austenite’s can enjoy margaritas and chef Kevin Taylor’s modern Mexican cuisine.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

A vaulted ceiling made of hemlock and pine gently arches over the bright dining areas and open kitchen.

The floors and tabletops are made of warm pecan wood.





Vetiver green-wire mesh, blackened-steel cabinetry, copper accents, and peppery reds from fabrics by Knoll and Carnegie add contrast to the raw wood found throughout. Art by local woodwork artist Aaron Michalovic is featured.

Hsu collaborated with Austin designers and builders to bring his ideas to fruition, including design and fabrication studio Drophouse Design, lighting studio Warbach, and designer Brandon Mike.

Drophouse custom-built most of the wood and metal features, including a kitchen partition and steel-and-pine cabinet with copper infills. He also specially built the banquettes, shelves, doors, planters, and bathroom vanities.

Warbach, who designed and custom-made some of the light fixtures, teamed up with local designer Brandon Mike to create the concrete light pendants that hang above the partitioned dining areas.