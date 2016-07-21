The Intersection of Art and Architecture Offered for $3.75M

Surrounded by sagebrush and wildflowers on a peak rising 1,000 feet above Reno, Nevada, the Stremmel House enjoys 360-degree views of the city to the east and the Sierra Mountains to the west. Designed by renowned architect Mark Mack, the residence was home to art gallery owners Peter and Turkey Stremmel from 1995 until now. House hunters who want to own one of Nevada’s architectural gems can now purchase the property for $3.75 million.