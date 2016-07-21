The Intersection of Art and Architecture Offered for $3.75M
Surrounded by sagebrush and wildflowers on a peak rising 1,000 feet above Reno, Nevada, the Stremmel House enjoys 360-degree views of the city to the east and the Sierra Mountains to the west. Designed by renowned architect Mark Mack, the residence was home to art gallery owners Peter and Turkey Stremmel from 1995 until now. House hunters who want to own one of Nevada’s architectural gems can now purchase the property for $3.75 million.
At 6,515 square feet, the Stremmel House features four ensuite bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths. The open floor plan includes a lofted library above the main living area, a terrace and outdoor fireplace, an indoor/outdoor dog kennel, an indoor aviary, and a heated lap pool.
"Architecture is not a piece of art; it is more or less an artful arrangement of many concerns—a compromise of ideas that uses construction as a vessel for beautiful spatial and practical possibilities." —Mark Mack
To learn more about this property, visit the Stremmel House website.
#homesforsale