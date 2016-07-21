The Intersection of Art and Architecture Offered for $3.75M
Real Estate

The Intersection of Art and Architecture Offered for $3.75M

By Jenny Xie
The celebrated Stremmel House is on the market, offering a light-filled floor plan and expansive valley views.

Surrounded by sagebrush and wildflowers on a peak rising 1,000 feet above Reno, Nevada, the Stremmel House enjoys 360-degree views of the city to the east and the Sierra Mountains to the west. Designed by renowned architect Mark Mack, the residence was home to art gallery owners Peter and Turkey Stremmel from 1995 until now. House hunters who want to own one of Nevada’s architectural gems can now purchase the property for $3.75 million.

Architectural Record named the building House of the Year, and Architectural Digest included it in its yearly AD100.

At 6,515 square feet, the Stremmel House features four ensuite bedrooms, five full baths, and two half baths. The open floor plan includes a lofted library above the main living area, a terrace and outdoor fireplace, an indoor/outdoor dog kennel, an indoor aviary, and a heated lap pool. 

Recessed track lighting on the vaulted ceilings provide light and space in the spacious living area, and walls of glass afford the homeowner views of the Great Basin valley. The stained, polished concrete floors add a warm tone to the modern setting.

At all hours of the day, patterns of light and shadow—whether it be from the vertical supports or the horizontal slats of the trellis—add dimension to exterior and interior walls.&nbsp;

Lacewood and oak tables designed by Seattle’s Terry Hunziker dominate the dining area, and glass walls at the east and west provide passage to outdoor living spaces.&nbsp;

"Architecture is not a piece of art; it is more or less an artful arrangement of many concerns—a compromise of ideas that uses construction as a vessel for beautiful spatial and practical possibilities." —Mark Mack 

The kitchen features poured concrete counters, double convection ovens, and dual warming drawers and dishwashers.

The master bedroom comes equipped with dual vanities, a steam shower, and a walk-in closet with its own patio. An adjacent study or exercise space and separate bath complete the suite.&nbsp;

Peter Stremmel recalls watching Mack sketching ideas for the house: "We were fascinated by what he was doing."

The exterior palette of red and yellow recalls the Sierra Nevada range. "When you combine them, it’s an orange, which is the color of life," said Mack. "The color of universal wellbeing and energy."

To learn more about this property, visit the Stremmel House website.

