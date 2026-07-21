At-Home Wellness Is Going High Design

A proper steam or sauna has long meant leaving the house to find one at a spa, gym, or hotel with a day rate. That’s quickly changing, and at-home wellness is more than a trend—the global sauna market is expected to grow from $950 million in 2025 to more than $1.5 billion by 2033, with private homes making up the biggest share of this growth. For many design-conscious homeowners, steam showers and backyard saunas are now just as desirable as chef’s kitchens, pools, and outdoor entertaining spaces. And, when it comes to at-home wellness, few companies have been shaping the category for as long as Thermasol. The company introduced the first residential electric steam shower in 1958, and has spent the 68 years since proving that wellness belongs at home. Now owned by Finnish sauna pioneer Harvia, which acquired it in 2024, Thermasol is continuing to elevate and revolutionize the way we experience wellness at home.

The Thermasol Vue sauna is an elegant glass form that reflects its surroundings, making it a visually unobtrusive way to introduce a sauna to the home.

"We’ve officially outgrown the era where a home wellness space meant cramming a stationary bike into a spare bedroom and calling it a day," says Nathan Hagemeier, president of Harvia. "Today’s homeowners are demanding intentional, architecturally stunning sanctuaries built directly into the floor plan. We are no longer designing houses just to shelter people; we are designing them to actively restore them, turning ancient thermal rituals into the ultimate modern domestic luxury."

The Thermasol Vue allows the sauna to become an integral and playful part of the architectural vision.

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The Thermasol Vue sauna epitomizes this approach. Unrecognizable from the typical cedar box in the corner of the garden, Vue—which has been awarded a Luxe RED Award for its design—features panoramic glass walls framed in black enamel and thermally treated wood. The glass reflects its surroundings, allowing it to dissolve into the landscape while offering privacy to those inside.

Thermasol Fortis is an elegant outdoor sauna with timber cladding and a glass front that creates a contemporary take on the classic sauna typology.

A timber-clad changing area heightens the relaxation ritual, with space for complementary touches like aromatic leaves, refreshments, and plush towels.

The Solaris model is another example of Thermasol’s cutting-edge point of view. It’s the first fully off-grid, solar-powered sauna available in the U.S. and was named one of TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2025. Like Vue, it features solar-tinted panoramic glass that invites natural light and views into the interior. Indoors, Lumaria takes a different approach, with a design that draws more from furniture than bathroom appliances. Think thermally modified aspen benches with underseat lighting and brushed Tyrol wood walls with a panoramic glass front that makes the compact sauna feel more spacious.

The Lumaria sauna is available in two sizes. The medium fits two to three people, while the large fits four to five.

While Thermasol has expanded in-home wellness holistically, its roots remain in the room where it all started. Some six decades later, Thermasol continues to refine its steam shower systems, blending innovative technology with design-led aesthetics. The systems are intentionally designed for flexibility, with modular components that suit a ground-up wellness suite or a single renovated en suite equally.

Thermasol offers the ability to design a completely custom steam shower, with options including steam, digital showering and controls, LED chromotherapy, and even audio therapy.

Thermasol steam showers can be customized to suit almost any interior palette. Running the steam shower experience is ThermaTouch, a waterproof touchscreen that saves a profile for each member of the household and allows full control over everything from steam and temperature, to lighting, sound, and ambience all from within the shower.

The engineering behind Thermasol steam showers is cleverly concealed, putting the focus firmly on the experience. The SteamVection head releases steam low into the room first, so warmth builds evenly rather than collecting near the ceiling. A built-in essential oil well adds an aromatherapy element to the experience. Overhead, the HydroVive rainhead combines falling water, full-spectrum lighting for chromotherapy, and hi-fi speakers for audiotherapy into a single ceiling fixture to avoid visual clutter.

Add a few drops of aromatherapy oil to the steam head or sauna to create a fragrant, enveloping atmosphere.

"True luxury isn’t about adding square footage; it’s about engineering a better state of mind," explains Hagemeier. "It’s no longer all about the kitchen. The modern wellness suite is the functional heart of the home, powered by smart tech, but disguised as a high-design retreat. By tailoring these steam and sauna experiences to individual daily rhythms, we are helping people transition from just surviving their schedules to actually thriving in their spaces."

The Thermasol Spectra sauna features a panoramic reflective glass front and elegant timber panelling.