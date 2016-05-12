View Photos
Aspirational Penthouse Living, Berlin Style
By Dwell
Bruzkus Batek designed this sleek apartment with rich materials for a couple in Berlin.
Architects Ester Bruzkus and Patrick Batek clad the apartment's elevator core, which also contains closets, a guest bathroom, and the kitchen cabinets, with walnut paneling and built-ins. The are no formal dividing walls between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, ensuring that the light that pours in from the balcony reaches all of the public spaces.
