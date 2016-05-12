Aspirational Penthouse Living, Berlin Style
Aspirational Penthouse Living, Berlin Style

By Dwell
Bruzkus Batek designed this sleek apartment with rich materials for a couple in Berlin.

Architects Ester Bruzkus and Patrick Batek clad the apartment's elevator core, which also contains closets, a guest bathroom, and the kitchen cabinets, with walnut paneling and built-ins. The are no formal dividing walls between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, ensuring that the light that pours in from the balcony reaches all of the public spaces.   

The kitchen, with a custom island by the architects, has a Blanco sink and Dornbracht fixtures.&nbsp;

The fireplace is surrounded by a marble bench that runs the length of the living and dining room.

A custom unit around the fireplace conceals cabinets and shelves.

Oak flooring, laid in a herringbone pattern, is installed throughout.

The vanity, installed an EB sink from Alape, is also custom. PSLAB is responsible for the apartment's lighting concept.&nbsp;

