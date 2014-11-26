Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ

What’s your go-to host gift?

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?



Nicholas Felton did an infographic wedding program for us as our gift.

Not really thinking out of the box here, but a nice California cabernet.

What’s your favorite kind of towel?



We are thinking about switching to organic cotton Kontex towels.



Bath towels from Kontex, $67.

What is your everyday bedding?

What is the best design book to give as a gift?



Phaidon Design Classics (Phaidon Press, 2006), three-volume set, $175.

Simple white Sferra sheets. Queen flat sheet set from Sferra, from $143.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?



A Buono kettle by Hario, $67.

Rob Fissmer of the furniture company Vitsœ lives with his wife in a restored, A. Quincy Jones-designed house in Crestwood Hills. (Get a full tour of the space here!)