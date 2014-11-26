Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ
View Photos

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ

Add to
Like
Share
By William Lamb
Rob Fissmer of the furniture company Vitsœ shares his gift ideas.

What’s your go-to host gift? 

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ - Photo 1 of 6 -

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Nicholas Felton did an infographic wedding program for us as our gift.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Not really thinking out of the box here, but a nice California cabernet.

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ - Photo 2 of 6 -

What’s your favorite kind of towel?

We are thinking about switching to organic cotton Kontex towels.

Bath towels from Kontex, $67.

What is your everyday bedding? 

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ - Photo 3 of 6 -

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

Phaidon Design Classics (Phaidon Press, 2006), three-volume set, $175.

Simple white Sferra sheets. Queen flat sheet set from Sferra, from $143.

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ - Photo 4 of 6 -

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

A Buono kettle by Hario, $67.

What’s your favorite kind of towel? 

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ - Photo 5 of 6 -

V60 ceramic coffee dripper by Hario, $25.

We are thinking about switching to organic cotton Kontex towels. Bath towels from Kontex, $67.

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ - Photo 6 of 6 -

Rob Fissmer of the furniture company Vitsœ lives with his wife in a restored, A. Quincy Jones-designed house in Crestwood Hills. (Get a full tour of the space here!)

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received? 

Nicholas Felton did an infographic wedding program for us as our gift. 

What would you give to a recent college graduate? 

Stationery, since they’ll be writing a lot of thank-you notes.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

A Buono kettle, $67, and V60 ceramic coffee dripper, $25, both by Hario.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

Phaidon Design Classics (Phaidon Press, 2006), three-volume set, $175. 