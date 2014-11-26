Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Rob Fissmer of Vitsœ
What’s your go-to host gift?
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Not really thinking out of the box here, but a nice California cabernet.
What is your everyday bedding?
Simple white Sferra sheets. Queen flat sheet set from Sferra, from $143.
What’s your favorite kind of towel?
We are thinking about switching to organic cotton Kontex towels. Bath towels from Kontex, $67.
What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?
Nicholas Felton did an infographic wedding program for us as our gift.
What would you give to a recent college graduate?
Stationery, since they’ll be writing a lot of thank-you notes.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
A Buono kettle, $67, and V60 ceramic coffee dripper, $25, both by Hario.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
Phaidon Design Classics (Phaidon Press, 2006), three-volume set, $175.