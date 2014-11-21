View Photos
Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Jamie Gray of Matter
By William Lamb –
Jamie Gray, the founder of New York City design shop Matter, shares his favorite items.
What’s your go-to host gift?
I generally opt for a bottle or two of wine.
What is your everyday bedding?
I seem to have a lot of Matteo in my linen closet at the moment.
What’s your favorite brand of towel?
As it happens, that’s also Matteo. Riviera bath towels by Matteo, $70–$78.
What would you give a recent college graduate?
Cash and some good advice.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
Definitely my Vitamix blender. Professional Series 705 Blender by Vitamix, $639.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
My current favorite is I Knew Jim Knew, by Jim Walrod (powerHouse Books, 2014), $13.