Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Jamie Gray of Matter

What is the best design book to give as a gift? My current favorite is I Knew Jim Knew, by Jim Walrod (powerHouse Books, 2014), $13.

I generally opt for a bottle or two of wine.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance? Definitely my Vitamix blender. Professional Series 705 Blender by Vitamix, $639.

What is your everyday bedding? I seem to have a lot of Matteo in my linen closet at the moment.

What’s your favorite brand of towel? As it happens, that’s also Matteo. Riviera bath towels by Matteo, $70–$78.

Jamie Gray owns New York design shop Matter, which he founded in 2003. The store has its own in-house design line called MatterMade.

What would you give a recent college graduate?

Cash and some good advice.

