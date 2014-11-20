Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Interior Designer Cliff Fong
View Photos

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Interior Designer Cliff Fong

By William Lamb
L.A.-based interior and fashion designer Cliff Fong reveals his favorites items.

What’s your go-to host gift?

What’s your go-to host gift?

Candles from Cire Trudon.

Trianon candle from Cire Trudon, $95.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

A Breville juicer.

Juice Fountain Crush from Breville, $300.

What is your everyday bedding?

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

1000 Chairs, by Charlotte and Peter Fiell (Taschen, 1997), $20.

Matteo

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

A good suit from Jil Sander. I just did that for my nephew, actually.

Suits by Jil Sander, from $1,610.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Fong has designed a range of interiors, including Michael Voltaggio’s Ink restaurant. In 2009, he opened Galerie Half in Los Angeles, which showcases 20th-century design, European antiques, architectural elements, and art.

An open airplane ticket for two.

