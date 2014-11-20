Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Interior Designer Cliff Fong

What’s your go-to host gift? Candles from Cire Trudon. Trianon candle from Cire Trudon, $95.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Candles from Cire Trudon. Trianon candle from Cire Trudon , $95.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance? A Breville juicer. Juice Fountain Crush from Breville, $300.

What is your everyday bedding?

What is the best design book to give as a gift? 1000 Chairs, by Charlotte and Peter Fiell (Taschen, 1997), $20.

What would you give to a recent college graduate? A good suit from Jil Sander. I just did that for my nephew, actually. Suits by Jil Sander, from $1,610.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Fong has designed a range of interiors, including Michael Voltaggio’s Ink restaurant. In 2009, he opened Galerie Half in Los Angeles, which showcases 20th-century design, European antiques, architectural elements, and art.

An open airplane ticket for two.

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

A good suit from Jil Sander. I just did that for my nephew, actually. Suits by Jil Sander, from $1,610.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

1000 Chairs, by Charlotte and Peter Fiell (Taschen, 1997), $20.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

A Breville juicer. Juice Fountain Crush from Breville, $300.