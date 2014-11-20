View Photos
Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Interior Designer Cliff Fong
Add to
Like
Share
By William Lamb –
L.A.-based interior and fashion designer Cliff Fong reveals his favorites items.
What’s your go-to host gift?
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Candles from Cire Trudon. Trianon candle from Cire Trudon, $95.
What is your everyday bedding?
What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?
An open airplane ticket for two.
What would you give to a recent college graduate?
A good suit from Jil Sander. I just did that for my nephew, actually. Suits by Jil Sander, from $1,610.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
1000 Chairs, by Charlotte and Peter Fiell (Taschen, 1997), $20.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
A Breville juicer. Juice Fountain Crush from Breville, $300.