Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Design Connoisseur Richard Wright

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received? Last year, I got married to Valerie Carberry. Val made a video of all the times we’ve spent together with my two sons and presented it to me at the rehearsal dinner in Todi, Italy. I still cry when I watch it. It was an unforgettable gift. In terms of what I’ve given, I gave one of my employees a vintage Hans Wegner Papa Bear chair for her wedding.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

You can’t go wrong with Hermès playing cards. Parade bridge playing cards (set of two) by Hermès , $100.

What’s your go-to host gift? You can’t go wrong with Hermès playing cards. Parade bridge playing cards (set of two) by Hermès, $100.

What is the best design book to give as a gift? 1968: Radical Italian Furniture. It recontextualizes radical furniture in the context of today’s aesthetic tastes. It was just published May 2014. It’s a great present for a design aficionado. 1968: Radical Italian Furniture, by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari (Deste Foundation/Toilet Paper, 2014), $80.

My wife and I have Frette linens . The quality is unmatched. Once you get used to it, there’s no going back.

What is your everyday bedding? My wife and I have Frette linens. The quality is unmatched. Once you get used to it, there’s no going back.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Richard Wright founded 20th- and 21st-century design gallery and auction house Wright in Chicago in 2000.

Last year, I got married to Valerie Carberry. Val made a video of all the times we’ve spent together with my two sons and presented it to me at the rehearsal dinner in Todi, Italy. I still cry when I watch it. It was an unforgettable gift. In terms of what I’ve given, I gave one of my employees a Hans Wegner Papa Bear chair for her wedding. Papa Bear chair by Hans Wegner, $2,895.

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

I always give a college graduate money. They need it.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

I can’t live without my old-school juicer. You have to grind the fruit by hand. I think the brand is called Juicerator, or maybe it’s just me that calls it that. The boys love it; I put them to work making drinks in the morning.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

1968: Radical Italian Furniture. It recontextualizes radical furniture in the context of today’s aesthetic tastes. It was just published May 2014. It’s a great present for a design aficionado. 1968: Radical Italian Furniture, by Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari (Deste Foundation/Toilet Paper, 2014), $80.