Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from David Alhadeff of The Future Perfect

What’s your go-to host gift?

What would you give to a recent college graduate?



I think a pen makes a great gift. We carry a solid bronze or brass ballpoint pen by MUCU; I love the simplicity of the design.



Metallic Ballpoint Pen by MUCU, $150.

Pewter by Match. Everyone loves a martini shaker. The service spoons are awesome, and if I time it right, I love to give a monogrammed box. It takes three weeks, but it’s worth the wait to charm someone with a custom-created piece. Pewter collection by Match, $28–$660.

What is your everyday bedding?



Area Home. Right now, I have the Ines grey duvet cover with Pearl Shadow sheets and pillowcases.



Pearl Shadow sheets, $190–$235, and Ines grey duvet cover, $420, by Area Home.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?



A signed copy of Modern Originals by Leslie Williamson.



Modern Originals: At Home with Midcentury European Designers, by Leslie Williamson (Rizzoli, 2014), $50.

What’s your favorite brand of towel?

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?



I gave my brother a Michael Anastassiades Beauty Mirror.



Beauty Mirror by Michael Anastassiades, $2,294.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?



My Vitamix blender. I use it multiple times a day for smoothies and soups.



C-Series blenders from Vitamix, from $449.

Alhadeff opened The Future Perfect in 2003. The design shop and showroom has locations in New York and San Francisco.