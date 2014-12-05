Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from David Alhadeff of The Future Perfect
View Photos

Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from David Alhadeff of The Future Perfect

By William Lamb
David Alhadeff, the owner of The Future Perfect, suggests products he loves to give and receive.

What’s your go-to host gift? 

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

I think a pen makes a great gift. We carry a solid bronze or brass ballpoint pen by MUCU; I love the simplicity of the design.

Metallic Ballpoint Pen by MUCU, $150.

Pewter by Match. Everyone loves a martini shaker. The service spoons are awesome, and if I time it right, I love to give a monogrammed box. It takes three weeks, but it’s worth the wait to charm someone with a custom-created piece. Pewter collection by Match, $28–$660.

What is your everyday bedding?

Area Home. Right now, I have the Ines grey duvet cover with Pearl Shadow sheets and pillowcases.

Pearl Shadow sheets, $190–$235, and Ines grey duvet cover, $420, by Area Home.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

A signed copy of Modern Originals by Leslie Williamson.

Modern Originals: At Home with Midcentury European Designers, by Leslie Williamson (Rizzoli, 2014), $50.

What’s your favorite brand of towel? 

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

I gave my brother a Michael Anastassiades Beauty Mirror.

Beauty Mirror by Michael Anastassiades, $2,294.

I love Uchino towels and Coyuchi Sumptuous towels. Bath towels by Uchino, $18–$110. Sumptuous Towel Set by Coyuchi, $198.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

My Vitamix blender. I use it multiple times a day for smoothies and soups.

C-Series blenders from Vitamix, from $449.

Alhadeff opened The Future Perfect in 2003. The design shop and showroom has locations in New York and San Francisco.

