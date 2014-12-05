Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from David Alhadeff of The Future Perfect
What’s your go-to host gift?
Pewter by Match. Everyone loves a martini shaker. The service spoons are awesome, and if I time it right, I love to give a monogrammed box. It takes three weeks, but it’s worth the wait to charm someone with a custom-created piece. Pewter collection by Match, $28–$660.
What is your everyday bedding?
Area Home. Right now, I have the Ines grey duvet cover with Pearl Shadow sheets and pillowcases. Pearl Shadow sheets, $190–$235, and Ines grey duvet cover, $420, by Area Home.
What’s your favorite brand of towel?
I love Uchino towels and Coyuchi Sumptuous towels. Bath towels by Uchino, $18–$110. Sumptuous Towel Set by Coyuchi, $198.
What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?
I gave my brother a Michael Anastassiades Beauty Mirror. Beauty Mirror by Michael Anastassiades, $2,294.
What would you give to a recent college graduate?
I think a pen makes a great gift. We carry a solid bronze or brass ballpoint pen by MUCU; I love the simplicity of the design. Metallic Ballpoint Pen by MUCU, $150.
What is your go-to kitchen appliance?
My Vitamix blender. I use it multiple times a day for smoothies and soups. C-Series blenders from Vitamix, from $449.
What is the best design book to give as a gift?
A signed copy of Modern Originals by Leslie Williamson. Modern Originals: At Home with Midcentury European Designers, by Leslie Williamson (Rizzoli, 2014), $50.