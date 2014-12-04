Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Caroline Baumann of Cooper Hewitt

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received? Lobmeyr Balloon Glasses by Ted Muehling, with their hand-painted eye motif and delicate form. Lobmeyr Balloon Glasses by Ted Muehling, $310 each.

The Marcel Wanders Birdhouse for Droog . It’s a wonderfully bold, bright, modern, and minimal form. Birdhouse by Marcel Wanders for Droog , $95.

What’s your favorite brand of towel? Waterworks and Uchino. Bath towels from Waterworks, from $23 (pictured). Slate Lily bath towels by Uchino, $49.

What’s your go-to host gift? The Marcel Wanders Birdhouse for Droog . It’s a wonderfully bold, bright, modern, and minimal form. Birdhouse by Marcel Wanders for Droog, $95.

What would you give to a recent college graduate? A Braun BN-35 watch by Dietrich Lubs and Dieter Rams, because its functionally oriented design keeps it relevant. BN-35 watch by Dietrich Lubs and Dieter Rams for Braun, $330.

What is your everyday bedding? Frette or Matteo, with a Scholten & Baijings blanket for Hay. Bedding by Scholten & Baijings for Hay, from $22.50

What is your most indispensable everyday gadget? My Fitbit. Fitbit Flex by NewDealDesign, $100.

Baumann was named the director of the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum in 2013.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

Phaidon’s book on Naoto Fukasawa. Naoto Fukasawa, edited by Naoto Fukasawa (Phaidon, 2007), $50.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

SodaStream, designed by Yves Béhar. Source home carbonation machine by Yves Béhar for SodaStream, $99.

