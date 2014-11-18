Ask the Expert: Gift-Buying Tips from Angie Myung of Poketo

What’s your go-to host gift? Japanese enamelware designed by Makoto Koizumi. They are absolutely beautiful and pretty much fit in any household due to their minimalist aesthetic—and they’re so well made. Kaico series enamelware by Makoto Koizumi, $72–$150.

What’s the best wedding present you’ve given or received?

Angie Myung and Ted Vadakan founded the lifestyle design brand Poketo in 2003; they opened their flagship shop in Downtown Los Angeles in 2012.

Wüsthof knives are such great kitchen knives and will probably last us a lifetime. Classic series knife sets from $300.

What would you give to a recent college graduate?

The Color Pop Planner. The Navy Daily Planner has hours written so you can write down all your appointments and meetings day by day. The Pink Weekly Planner has days of the week so you can plan your week without missing a beat. Color Pop Planner, $15.

What is your go-to kitchen appliance?

My husband bakes, so he uses our Cuisinart Stand Mixer. For me, I do most of the stove top cooking, so I am totally dependent on our Viking range. Stand Mixer from Cuisinart, from $349; freestanding ranges from Viking, from $4,749.

What is the best design book to give as a gift?

Designing Patterns: For Decoration, Fashion, and Graphics, by Lotta Kühlhorn (Gestalten, 2014), $49.90, and Less but Better, by Dieter Rams (Gestalten, 2014), $40.