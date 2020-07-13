“Paints and varnishes, floor and ceiling tiles, wall coverings and flooring offer multiple opportunities for biophilic content. Patterning, implied textures and representations of nature are good visual strategies, while dimensional textures, materiality and differing thermal conductance add to a multisensory experience. Examples of biophilic finishes include wood, cork, bamboo, coarse or veined stone; washes or stains that retain evidence of wood grain; and ceramic, clay or glass tiles that play with light, color or texture,” write Ryan and Browning in Nature Inside: A Biophilic Design Guide.