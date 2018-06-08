Californian Artist Tom Holland's Former Midcentury Hits the Market at $1.25M

Built by Berkeley–based architect Jorgen Elmer in 1964 for renowned artist Tom Holland as a studio and home for his family, the 2,395-square-foot residence in Berkeley Hills, California, has been listed for $1,250,000 through Red Oak Realty .

The property features architecture that has been described as Third Bay Tradition—a 1960s Bay Area midcentury-modern style that can be seen in some of the wood-paneled residences in Sea Ranch, the exclusive Sonoma County seaside community.

The dwelling was treated to a thoughtful renovation in 1994 by award-winning architect Regan Bice, who enclosed a section of the deck on the top level, and transformed it into a new master bedroom.

Now, the residence features four bedrooms—including the stunning master suite, which has a fireplace and dressing room.