Try Dwell+ For FREE
Californian Artist Tom Holland's Former Midcentury Hits the Market at $1.25M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

Californian Artist Tom Holland's Former Midcentury Hits the Market at $1.25M

By Michele Koh Morollo
View 13 Photos
The entire home boasts midcentury-modern charm. Yet, it's the master bathroom that steals the show.

Built by Berkeley–based architect Jorgen Elmer in 1964 for renowned artist Tom Holland as a studio and home for his family, the 2,395-square-foot residence in Berkeley Hills, California, has been listed for $1,250,000 through Red Oak Realty.

The property features architecture that has been described as Third Bay Tradition—a 1960s Bay Area midcentury-modern style that can be seen in some of the wood-paneled residences in Sea Ranch, the exclusive Sonoma County seaside community. 

The dwelling was treated to a thoughtful renovation in 1994 by award-winning architect Regan Bice, who enclosed a section of the deck on the top level, and transformed it into a new master bedroom

Now, the residence features four bedrooms—including the stunning master suite, which has a fireplace and dressing room. 

As part of the most recent renovation, eco-friendly features such as solar panels and a car charging station were added, but the home's midcentury details were kept well intact. 

The property houses multiple decks that encourage indoor-outdoor living, and features plenty of storage space. A beautiful garden with fruit trees, as well as a chicken coop, are also located on the site.

Bice also added a second master suite at the back of the house, which is accessible by a separate stairwell. 

The extension increased the floor space of the house, while staying true to its original midcentury roots.

The master suite is located in a part of the house that was previously Holland’s studio.

Many of the rooms offer panoramic views of the surrounding bay.

One of the bedrooms has its own media room and office.

In 2018, the property was gently refreshed with a new "free-spirited" bathroom. 

The updated home includes a bright and spacious, remodeled master bathroom designed by Mary Cronin of The Design Shop.

The new bathroom occupies what used to be an outdoor deck just off the master bedroom on the second floor. 

The toilet is hidden behind a tiled wall-partition at the foot of the tub.

Now encased with boxed oak beams fitted with glass walls, and a glass ceiling, the bathroom is dreamy space that offers 180-degree views of the breathtaking bay. 

The wall without windows has a sun spotted ceramic tile dado with oak planks above it. 

A look at the floor plan after the 1994 renovation by Regan Bice.

1171 Cragmont Avenue, Berkeley, is now being listed by Red Oak Realty for $1,250,000. For more information, contact Emma Morris or Heidi Long of the agency. 

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample