Californian Artist Tom Holland's Former Midcentury Hits the Market at $1.25M
Built by Berkeley–based architect Jorgen Elmer in 1964 for renowned artist Tom Holland as a studio and home for his family, the 2,395-square-foot residence in Berkeley Hills, California, has been listed for $1,250,000 through Red Oak Realty.
The dwelling was treated to a thoughtful renovation in 1994 by award-winning architect Regan Bice, who enclosed a section of the deck on the top level, and transformed it into a new master bedroom.
Now, the residence features four bedrooms—including the stunning master suite, which has a fireplace and dressing room.
The property houses multiple decks that encourage indoor-outdoor living, and features plenty of storage space. A beautiful garden with fruit trees, as well as a chicken coop, are also located on the site.
The updated home includes a bright and spacious, remodeled master bathroom designed by Mary Cronin of The Design Shop.
Now encased with boxed oak beams fitted with glass walls, and a glass ceiling, the bathroom is dreamy space that offers 180-degree views of the breathtaking bay.
1171 Cragmont Avenue, Berkeley, is now being listed by Red Oak Realty for $1,250,000. For more information, contact Emma Morris or Heidi Long of the agency.
