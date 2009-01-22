Art Folks at Home

What items humans choose to be portrayed with, and where they choose to be portrayed, has been a feature of portraiture since long before the invention of photography; in Selby's pics, we learn a little bit more about our current alt-creative glitterati than we would if an army of stylists and consultants were involved. The neighborhoods of Silver Lake (in Los Angeles) and Williamsburg (in Brooklyn) tend to dominate Selby's photos, each a golden ghetto for creatives who've made some money doing what they love (or who had a nest egg going in).



Top image: Aaron Rose—artist, writer, musician, film director and independent curator at his home - silverlake los angeles - november 24, 2008.