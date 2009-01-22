Art Folks at Home
By David A. Greene
I don't know about you, but I check theselby.com, photographer Todd Selby's website, weekly to see if anyone I know, admire, despise, and/or am insanely jealous of shows up. Selby's stylish color photos of artists, filmmakers, actors, and designers in their living/work spaces diverge from similar spreads in Vanity Fair and Harper's Bazaar due to the fact (or maybe just the feeling) that his subjects don't decorate their digs after they've been chosen for the project. All the clutter, eclecticism, and affectation appear authentic.

What items humans choose to be portrayed with, and where they choose to be portrayed, has been a feature of portraiture since long before the invention of photography; in Selby's pics, we learn a little bit more about our current alt-creative glitterati than we would if an army of stylists and consultants were involved. The neighborhoods of Silver Lake (in Los Angeles) and Williamsburg (in Brooklyn) tend to dominate Selby's photos, each a golden ghetto for creatives who've made some money doing what they love (or who had a nest egg going in).

Top image: Aaron Rose—artist, writer, musician, film director and independent curator at his home - silverlake los angeles - november 24, 2008.

