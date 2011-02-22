Opening March 18 at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum in New York, "Color Moves: Art and Fashion by Sonia Delaunay" will feature the work of Delaunay, a French painter and textile and fashion designer known for her intensely colorful work. Among the more than 300 works on view—dating from the 1920s through the 1940s—are garments and textiles, with correlating designs, fashion illustrations and period photographs. "By showing her work at Cooper-Hewitt, the constant interplay between art and design will be strong and clear and by virtue of Delaunay's glorious colors, a very joyful experience," says Bill Moggridge, director of the museum. Here's a preview.

Sonia Delaunay in her studio at boulevard Malesherbes, Paris, France, 1925. Photographed by Germaine Krull (German, 1897–1985). Bibliothèque Nationale de France. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Tissu simultané no. 186, France, 1926. Block-printed cotton. Musée de l'Impression sur Étoffes, Mulhouse. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Driving caps, France, 1924–28. Silk and wool embroidery on cotton. Musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris, Galliera. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Dress, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1925-28. Printed silk satin with metallic embroidery. Musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris, Galliera. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Still photo from the film "Le P'tit Parigot," written by Paul Cartoux and directed by René Le Somptier, France, 1926. Collection of Antoine Blanchette. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Design B53, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, date unknown, original design 1924. Gouache on paper. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © private collection. Design 253, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1928–30. Gouache, ink, and pencil on paper. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © private collection. Coat made for Gloria Swanson, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1923–24. Wool embroidery on wool. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © Wolfgang Woessner. Variation on Design 1355, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1934. Gouache on paper. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © private collection. Rythme Coloré (Colored Rhythm), painting by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1946. Oil on canvas. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © private collection. Design 1044, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1930–31. Printed cotton georgette. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © private collection. Robe poème no. 1328, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1923. Watercolor, gouache, and pencil on paper. Museum of Modern Art, New York. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © The Museum of Modern Art/ Licensed by SCALA/ Art Resource, NY. Bathing suit, designed by Sonia Delaunay. France, ca. 1928. Knitted wool. Musée de la Mode de la Ville de Paris, Galliera. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Models wearing beachwear designed by Sonia Delaunay, 1928. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © private collection. Abstract Diagonal Composition no. 1733, designed by Sonia Delaunay, France, 1925. Gouache on paper. Private collection. © L & M SERVICES B.V. The Hague 20100623. Photo: © private collection.



