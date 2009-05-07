Argington at BKLYN Designs

Argington now has a substantial collection of furniture, including bed frames, chairs, bunks, changing tables, and dressers; as well as a line of bedding. Driven by a desire to keep the kids healthy, Argington chose to make all of the furniture with FSC-certified wood, low-VOC glues, and non-toxic finishes; and the bedding with 100% organic cotton. Argie and Thornton, both midwesterners by birth, now live in Brooklyn with their two sons, and their products are sold widely.

Next week, not far from Argington HQ, BKLYN Designs will be taking over DUMBO for a public showcase of 45 local contemporary furniture designers. Argington has been involved in BKLYN Designs previously, and this year they'll be running a retrospective of their work in the form of a traveling museum, set in the historic Jane's Carousel, an old carousel built in 1922 that has been restored and continues operations today in DUMBO. A set of miniature models of Argington's collection will be made for the occasion in limited edition, and they will be raffling off four pieces of furniture (a bed, a toy chest, a crib, and a changing table) to benefit the American Cancer Society. If you'll be attending BKLYN Designs next week, be sure to get yourself a raffle ticket (or five) for $10 each. The winners will be announced on May 10 and all proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.