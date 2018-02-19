Are You Allergic to Bad Interior Design?

All jokes aside, the interior design of your home could actually make you sick. Millions of people suffer from allergies, and the way you design your home can trigger symptoms.

On top of that, there are many things in houses that contain chemicals that adversely affect you too. This is despite laws and bills that have been passed banning some of these substances. A good sense of style isn’t just easy on the eyes, it’s easy on your allergies and health too. Plus, who wouldn’t want a good excuse for a home makeover? There are plenty of stylistic choices that can be giving your sinuses a run for their money instead of adding value to your home. So if allergies are already kicking your butt, it’s time to take a good look at your home and see if you’re allergic to your interior design. Floors

Although carpeting might feel good on your feet, your allergies will not be thanking you. Dust and mold love to find homes in carpet, and rodents and insects are known to leave allergy-inducing surprises behind as well. Instead, opt for beautiful hardwood floors or chic linoleum flooring. Who doesn’t like the look of natural wood, and linoleum comes in an assortment of styles that would make even the pickiest interior designer happy. However, if you feel like you’ll miss the feel of carpet too much, purchase a washable, ornate rug that will give any room the finishing touch it needs without the allergies you don’t. Walls

Sometimes you want to give your walls a fresh coat of paint just to shake things up a bit. However, there will be times when you should actually repaint your home to ease your allergies. Mold can be a concern if you live in humid climates, making mold-resistant paint a must. So take this opportunity to try out that daring color you were always afraid to use and reap the benefits of a spectacular color palette and an allergy-free home. Curtains and blinds can also be a magnet for allergens such as dust mites, pollen, and mold. Get some easier to clean roller blinds or new curtains made out of washable cotton or synthetic material to match your new paint job. Shades are also a great option to consider. Bedroom

Our bedroom, to many of us, is our sanctuary. It’s a place where we go to unwind and recharge for a new day. However, allergies can get in the way of that and make us feel more tired and sick than rejuvenated. Bedrooms can be havens for all sorts of allergens. To combat this, use stylish allergen-proof covers on your pillows, mattress, and box spring. Although feathered bedding and wool blankets keep you warm, they’re also serious irritants. Even consider investing in an organic mattress. Mattresses can contain all sorts of chemicals that can aggravate your sinuses and your overall health. Organic mattresses are made of more natural materials that will ease the burden on your body. Furniture

Purchasing new furniture is one of the many things people forget to consider when moving to a new home. You may have old chairs and sofas you can use from your other house, but they can be a major source for allergies too. So even though new furniture comes at at cost, it can fit the style of your interior design much better while also alleviating itchy eyes and runny noses. Also, sticking to a regular cleaning schedule is by far one of the best things you can do to remove allergens from your home.That being said, make sure to choose furniture that’s easy to clean. Materials such as wood, leather, and metal are not only fashionable, but can be wiped down in seconds. Try to steer clear from dust-producing upholstered furniture as well. Clutter

