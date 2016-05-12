Shop Class Rebooted: Students Built This Woodland Retreat
Shop Class Rebooted: Students Built This Woodland Retreat

By Heather Corcoran
Six days. Ten students. One prototype building.

Each summer, architecture firm Moskow Linn invites aspiring designers to a 117-acre farm in rural Vermont for Studio North, a six-day building intensive. 

Since its first edition in 2011, projects have included a structure for gathering maple syrup, complete with walls made of useable firewood, and a pavilion made of birch. For their 2015 program, the team created a woodland "glamping" retreat, where future students will one day stay. A wraparound cased opening provides a view of the surrounding forest, while benches bookend a large elevated outdoor deck and fire-pit area. 

Like previous Studio North projects, the structure was built from a few simple ingredients: 2x framing material, galvanized connectors, translucent fiberglass, and materials gathered on site. 

Studio North participants need no prior building experience. Over the course of six days, they create a rural structure.&nbsp;

This year's program focused on building a sleeping structure for "glamping" in the Vermont woods.

The students worked with a limited palette of materials:&nbsp;2x framing material, galvanized connectors, translucent fiberglass, and supplies gathered on site.

The students also built furniture—chairs, benches, and stools—from simple 2x4s.&nbsp;

Moscow Linn Architects is currently accepting applications for Studio North 2016, which runs from June 12–18. 