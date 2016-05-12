Shop Class Rebooted: Students Built This Woodland Retreat

Each summer, architecture firm Moskow Linn invites aspiring designers to a 117-acre farm in rural Vermont for Studio North, a six-day building intensive.

Since its first edition in 2011, projects have included a structure for gathering maple syrup, complete with walls made of useable firewood, and a pavilion made of birch. For their 2015 program, the team created a woodland "glamping" retreat, where future students will one day stay. A wraparound cased opening provides a view of the surrounding forest, while benches bookend a large elevated outdoor deck and fire-pit area.

Like previous Studio North projects, the structure was built from a few simple ingredients: 2x framing material, galvanized connectors, translucent fiberglass, and materials gathered on site.