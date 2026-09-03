Architecturally Inspired Appliances

When legacy appliance brand Dacor was in search of design inspiration for its Contemporary Collection, it looked to the architecture of urban skylines. Glass skyscrapers became cues for the sleek collection’s appliance fronts, while steel was tapped as a structural or supporting element, complementing the primarily glass finish.

Upon first look—and first touch—Dacor’s Contemporary Collection elicits a strong sense of form, symmetry, and balance. User-centered design and refined detailing such as knurled appliance knobs create a tactile and intuitive operating experience. "Symmetry allows the users to feel a sense of comfort that comes from balance," says Maddalena Nicolosi, senior kitchen design and innovation manager at Dacor.

Whether silver stainless, graphite stainless (a deeper gray colorway), or panel-ready, the aesthetic versatility of Dacor’s Contemporary Collection brings flexibility and freedom to designers and homeowners. "When working with an open-space floor plan, the concept of concealing can be a key feature in creating the overall look," says Nicolosi. Panel-ready options allow appliances to blend in seamlessly with their environment, optimizing cohesion and flow.