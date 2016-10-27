This Week's 10 Best Houses

Via The Modern House

For die-hard fans of David Chipperfield, this penthouse just arrived on the market. The almost 80-feet-long upper level is an open plan reminiscent of the Farnsworth House, but the apartment stands out on its own with a soft color palette and a private terrace with cityscape views.

2. The Dynamic Combo of Concrete and Wood

Via ArchDaily, photo by Adrià Goula

It's hard to resist a modern home in Barcelona. This concrete-and-wood home by Josep Ferrando contrasts a raw aesthetic with the heritage of Sant Cugat del Valles, a city known for its medieval architecture. 3. Living the Loft Life

Via Apartment Therapy, photo by Jesse David Green



This Detroit couple updated their loft with Craigslist finds and local influences to make this industrial loft feel like home. The 1926 building was originally apartments for graphic artists and the couple wanted to maintain that history. Letterpress prints and midcentury furniture achieve the desired style. 4. When Two Becomes One

Via The Architect's Newspaper, photo courtesy of Bruce Damonte



Ever dream of taking over your neighbor's apartment? Architects Dan Wood and Amale Androas did just that when the growing family expected their second child. The founders of WORKac immediately bought the apartment and went to work connecting the two. The result is a colorful home with bold cut-out forms. 5. Glulam Galore

Via Dezeen, photo by Marcel van der Burg

Glulam and cross-laminated panels cover the walls of an Amsterdam townhouse by MAATworks. The narrow home features wood surfaces inside and out. The panels of pine wood are left natural on the interior and the exterior is stained red using a traditional Scandinavian technique. 6. The Garden Retreat

Via Inhabitat, photo by Marc Tey

Wallflower Architecture + Design realized a homeowner's dreams of privacy with the appropriately-named Secret Garden House in Singapore. By surrounding the home with lush walls and tall trees, the home frames stunning views and doesn't reveal itself to the neighbors. 7. The San Diego Home With Some Serious Charm

Via Curbed, photo by Darren Bradley



Architect John Ike gave a tour of his charming 1946 house to Curbed. The San Diego residence was actually built by a naval commander. Ike has since then made his own updates, which include two decks to enjoy the hillside, a kitchen renovation, and a more spacious living room.

8. Minimalism Makes It to the Suburbs

Via Architizer, photo by Aketuri Architektai

A Lithuanian home by Aketuri Architektai keeps it simple inside and out. The wood facade leads into interiors finished with exposed concrete ceilings and white walls.

9. Not Your Typical Cafe

Via designboom, photo by shinkyungsub



Live/work dreams come true for this couple in South Korea. The cafe and home is covered in aluminum louvers. The couple manages the business on the main floor and can easily commute back to their apartment above it.



10. A Day in the Life of Maryanne Moodie

Via The Design Files, video by Paris Thomson