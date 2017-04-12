Spotlight on Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects and Their Work in the Hamptons

Every day, we choose a House of the Day (HOTD) that exudes exceptional architectural design. Along with creating feature stories about our favorites, we’re also going to be choosing architects to spotlight who have shared their work through Add a Home. Say hello to Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, a firm based in Bridgehampton, New York, that’s led by Frederick Stelle, Michael Lomont, and Viola Rouhani. Holding the belief that architecture is a patient search, the team strives to approach their projects with a collaborative state of mind. Though we chose their "Seaside" project in Water Mill, New York, to be a HOTD last week, we wanted to showcase five other projects they’ve built in the Hamptons—four of which you can explore on their Dwell profile.

1. Seaside Location: Water Mill, New York As one of our HOTD winners last week, this home started out as a nondescript structure that sat between the ocean and the bay in Water Mill. Along with high-performance glass, sun shading, efficient mechanical and lighting systems, and an extensive insulation package, it also has a weathered-cedar rain screen siding and aluminum doors and windows—all of which were consciously designed to coexist with the sea, while being both sustainable low-maintenance.

2. Mako Location: Amagansett, New York

Built for a multi-generational family, this 2,500-square-foot home’s location was informed by the vertical dune that they wanted to preserve. In order to create a smaller footprint on the lower floor, Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects designed it so that the second floor cantilevers out over the the rest of the house. With a goal of using as little steel as possible in the construction, they created a frame that’s mostly made of wood.



2. Bluff Hollow Location: Montauk, New York Originally built in 1980 for a photographer and his family, this studio in Montauk was renovated by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects in 2013. The photographer initially used it as a place where he could pin up his work, and where his son could escape to do his writing. With the goal of bringing it up to date, while also preserving the original retreat atmosphere, they chose calming and recessive finishes that would create a peaceful effect.



3. Art Port Location: Water Mill, New York Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects built this free-standing pavilion to be an addition to an art dealer’s existing house. Separated from the main residence by a bamboo garden, it consists of a single flat roof that rests on two solid volumes. The simple design acts as a backdrop for the homeowner’s installations.



4. Green Woods House Location: Amagansett, New York The main instructions that Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects received when they were commissioned to do this project, was to put as much attention on energy use and sustainability as possible. Working with an existing Acorn house in the woods and a specific budget, they began by using conventional building methods. After that wasn’t working, they embarked on a collaboration with ASUL, an Arizona-based company that specializes in system-based design and a site-built, kit assembly process. This partnership allowed them to achieve their design goals at a much lower cost than expected.

5. Surfside Location: Bridgehampton, New York Sitting parallel to the ocean in Bridgehampton, Surfside began as an older home that had deteriorated over the years. When Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects renovated the structure, they reinforced the wood-clad home with a steel frame and installed new full-length glass panels. They also added cement panel rain screens, anodized aluminum windows, geothermal heating and cooling, and photovoltaic panels—all of which allow the home to be more sustainable and energy-efficient.