The spa resort stands in the mountain in Tengchong of Yunnan Province, China. There is a Mountain called Yunfengshan to the west of the site, which is known as a sacred place of Taoism. So we arranged the buildings as if to follow the current of the “spirit” coming down from the mountain. We also utilized different kinds of stones taken from a nearby quarry and put them together like a mosaic. By working on the local stones, we tried to express the power of the earth in the architecture we designed.