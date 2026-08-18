For $1.2M, You Can Score a Landmark Craftsman Home in Los Angeles

Architects: George J. Webster and Neal Dow Barker

Year Built: 1908

From the Agent: "The A.C. Tobias Residence is a designated Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument and a remarkable expression of early Arts and Crafts design. Designed in 1908 by George J. Webster and Neal Dow Barker as the personal residence of developer Archibald Clark Tobias, the home was built during Los Angeles’s transformation from a landscape of orange groves and farmland into a growing metropolis. Today, it stands as an enduring example of the craftsmanship, materials, and thoughtful design that defined the era. Richly stained woodwork, leaded glass windows, box-beam ceilings, built-in cabinetry, and period lighting create a sequence of spaces defined by warmth, scale, and craftsmanship. The kitchen was reimagined with custom millwork cabinetry, African mahogany counters, a copper sink, unlacquered brass fixtures, vintage lighting, and a restored vintage refrigerator. The laundry room was rebuilt with custom cabinetry, period-appropriate hardware, and the restoration of the home’s original 1908 utility sink. A charming guest bath retains its vintage character with restored wood detailing and classic proportions, while the primary suite introduces an en suite bath whose materials and craftsmanship pay homage to the home’s Arts and Crafts roots."