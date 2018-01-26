Anna Faris Lists Her Midcentury Abode in the Hollywood Hills For $2.5M

Anna Faris is moving on—with her recent divorce from actor Chris Pratt behind her, the Scary Movie actress has listed her stunning three-bed, three-bath, midcentury home in the Hollywood Hills for $2,500,000.

Located in the lower part of Nichols Canyon, the one-level home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on a nearly one-acre lot. Tucked back from the street, the home is surrounded by dense trees and jungle-like landscaping with a hillside backyard that boasts a lagoon-style swimming pool, fire pit, and a bocce ball court with a panoramic view of the canyons and trees over Los Angeles.

Stunning panoramic views

A backyard fire pit for cool California evenings

The living rooms opens to the backyard.

The lagoon-like swimming pool

The interiors feature an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout.



The open-plan living room has great space for entertaining.

The spacious living room has a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows that overlooks the pool.

The dining room nook is set off the living area.

The kitchen is bright and airy thanks to ample natural light. High-end finishes include Sub-Zero stainless steel appliances, dark granite countertops, and white cabinetry.



The kitchen is both functional and beautifully designed.

The master suite is like an oasis.

The highlight of the master suite is a private patio with stacked stone walls, and a renovated adjoining spa-like bathroom that features a steam shower and a double-sink vanity.

The zen-like spa bathroom

The walk-in closet

A walk-in closet is entirely lined on one side with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.

The guest bedroom

According to Trulia, Faris has owned the Nichols Canyon home since 2005 when she purchased it for $1,995,000. She tried to sell it in 2013, listing the home for $2,300,000. Also in 2013, Faris and then-husband Chris Pratt purchased another home in Nichols Canyon for $3,300,000.

