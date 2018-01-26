Anna Faris Lists Her Midcentury Abode in the Hollywood Hills For $2.5M
Anna Faris is moving on—with her recent divorce from actor Chris Pratt behind her, the Scary Movie actress has listed her stunning three-bed, three-bath, midcentury home in the Hollywood Hills for $2,500,000.
Located in the lower part of Nichols Canyon, the one-level home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on a nearly one-acre lot. Tucked back from the street, the home is surrounded by dense trees and jungle-like landscaping with a hillside backyard that boasts a lagoon-style swimming pool, fire pit, and a bocce ball court with a panoramic view of the canyons and trees over Los Angeles.
The interiors feature an open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout.
The spacious living room has a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows that overlooks the pool.
The kitchen is bright and airy thanks to ample natural light. High-end finishes include Sub-Zero stainless steel appliances, dark granite countertops, and white cabinetry.
The highlight of the master suite is a private patio with stacked stone walls, and a renovated adjoining spa-like bathroom that features a steam shower and a double-sink vanity.
A walk-in closet is entirely lined on one side with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.
According to Trulia, Faris has owned the Nichols Canyon home since 2005 when she purchased it for $1,995,000. She tried to sell it in 2013, listing the home for $2,300,000. Also in 2013, Faris and then-husband Chris Pratt purchased another home in Nichols Canyon for $3,300,000.
