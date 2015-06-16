An Upholstery Expert Shares Which Colors Are Trending and Which Are Here to Stay

You have introduced many colors and materials to BoConcept. What has driven those design decisions?

BoConcept upholstery directory Stefano Sette shows off his new array of colors and fabrics at the Santa Monica showroom.

When I joined BoConcept, I realized that the product we offered was probably too Scandinavian. Too much gray and too much black. We are a brand that is present almost everywhere on the globe, and what we found is that our brand is actually much more international than Scandinavian. I mean, our heritage is Danish urban design, but the perception of the product offered is much more international. So I looked into the numbers—into the statistics—and I know from experience that whatever you show in a store, 90 percent is how you’re going to sell it. So if you have all grays and blacks in the stores, you’re going to sell gray and black.

BoConcept's Imola chair in an orchid hue.

But what is the consumer really looking for? I think consumers are actually looking for colors. Talking to the sales associates, listening to the market… their request was for more colors. So the combination of our vision, our experience, and the idea of providing interior decoration service, it was easy and fun to add more colors to our assortment.

BoConcept's Osaka chair in a blue-green Rimini fabric.

So I basically reviewed the whole fabric collection and reviewed colors and introduced colors like turquoise. We introduced it for the Osaka chair, in a new velvet fabric. We are also developing exclusive fabrics—that velvet is an exclusive product. It’s called Napoli and it’s shown on Osaka, which is also a new frame.

BoConcept's Osaka sofa in turquiose Napoli fabric.

There was no blue in our collection and blue, as you know, is no longer trendy, it’s part of, let’s say, the bulk of the colors. Blue is actually considered the new black. There are a lot of new blue colors in our collection, like Firenze [a navy blue].

An elongated BoConcept sofa in many colors and fabrics.

We’ve tried to introduce more sophisticated fabrics because the brand position of BoConcept needs to be leveraged and brought to the consumer that appreciates the quality and the product and the colors. By doing that, I feel that we have brought the whole collection to higher level, but still at very competitive prices. I wouldn’t say "affordable luxury," because it’s overused in the market so I don’t like it, but it’s a product that has the right balance between quality and value. That is for me the biggest challenge: to get to the consumer the right product at the right price point.

The Boston chair from BoConcept, in a gray stripe.