A Swoon-Worthy London Apartment Is Listed For £1.8M
The current owners of this three-bedroom abode worked with award-winning Dominic McKenzie Architects on the redesign of their apartment nestled on the garden level of a traditional, red-brick row house.
Stripping the home to its shell, the architects opened up the unit to increase the interior space and create a seamless connection to its fetching backyard garden. Now this revamped modern flat in Goldhurst Terrace of Central London is is being listed for £1,800,000.
Shop the Look
Goldhurst Terrace London NW6 is currently being listed by The Modern House for £1,800,000 (around $2,363,800). See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Where to Stay in London
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.