A Swoon-Worthy London Apartment Is Listed For £1.8M

The current owners of this three-bedroom abode worked with award-winning Dominic McKenzie Architects on the redesign of their apartment nestled on the garden level of a traditional, red-brick row house.

Stripping the home to its shell, the architects opened up the unit to increase the interior space and create a seamless connection to its fetching backyard garden. Now this revamped modern flat in Goldhurst Terrace of Central London is is being listed for £1,800,000.