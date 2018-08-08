A Swoon-Worthy London Apartment Is Listed For £1.8M

A Swoon-Worthy London Apartment Is Listed For £1.8MView 11 Photos

A local architect's modern remodel of a three-bedroom garden apartment adds square footage and a strong sense of the outdoors.
The current owners of this three-bedroom abode worked with award-winning Dominic McKenzie Architects on the redesign of their apartment nestled on the garden level of a traditional, red-brick row house.

Stripping the home to its shell, the architects opened up the unit to increase the interior space and create a seamless connection to its fetching backyard garden. Now this revamped modern flat in Goldhurst Terrace of Central London is is being listed for £1,800,000.

The traditional facade does little to hint at the apartment's interior modern aesthetic. 

Arranged in an open plan with dark, terrazzo-tiled flooring, the main living space consists of the kitchen, dining area, and living room. 

The kitchen pairs bespoke oak cabinetry with Gaggenau appliances and black Corian worktops that feature brass fittings by Vola for a polished, artistic look.

An overview of the open-plan interior space. 

The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall. 

On the other side of the sitting room is a small courtyard, framed by internal glazing and accessed via a glazed side-door. 

A wall of polished plaster extends to the rear, accentuating the ceiling height and adding a raw, textured finish to the otherwise polished interior space. 

Huge floor-to-ceiling sliding doors flood the space with light, and create a seamless connection to the outdoors.

The mix of materials feels chic and polished, while also cultivating a natural, earthy vibe. 

The sliding doors open to the marble-paved terrace. 

The garden has been prepared with electrical and plumbing services in case they are required for the future installation of a summer house.

Goldhurst Terrace London NW6 is currently being listed by The Modern House for £1,800,000 (around $2,363,800). See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

