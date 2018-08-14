Own This Sustainably Designed Malibu Beach House For $5.7M

The award-winning home known as House Noir is nestled along a strip of prime coastal real estate in Malibu. While this idyllic location provides amazing beachfront views, it originally presented a significant design challenge for the architects, Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (LOHA): how to create a sustainable home in a place where coastal erosion and rising sea levels pose a real concern.

The firm successfully tackled this issue in more ways than one. They started by raising the 1,970-square-foot house 20 feet above the shoreline to build a seawall and a deep caisson foundation, and then secured the site, giving it the capability to absorb the energy of the sea in the event of a natural disaster. LOHA creatively conformed the design to local building restrictions, while also creating a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience to maximize the property's breathtaking coastal views.

Now, this impressive two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath abode is up for sale and listed for $5,695,000.