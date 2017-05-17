Chinese design firm Hallucinate created a futuristic office for Maike Group

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Located in Xi’an’s International Port District, the building pays tribute to the region’s command over trade and industry in its clean, hypermodern design, taking the storied history of Xi’an as a departure point for innovation and advancement. The interior walls take on the texture of vertical grating and horizontal ridges as though charting the aerodynamic contours of enterprise. The curved walls that greet visitors at the entrance also display illuminated data points, blurring the distinction between technology and materiality.