An Original Venice Craftsman With a Primetime Pedigree Is Listed For $2.75M

Built in 1912, 520 Altair Place was part of the original Venice Canals during developer Abbot Kinney’s heyday—when gondoliers actually serenaded tourists down the waterways, and the neighborhood was referred to as the "Venice of America." Today, the rare home is one of the few original California Craftsman left in this iconic beachside community.

Located just minutes from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Beach, the beautifully preserved and updated abode also has a significant spot in contemporary pop culture—it has been featured on multiple primetime TV series such as Flaked, Private Practice, and Once Upon a Time. Now, for the first time in decades, this local legend is on the market for $2,750,000.