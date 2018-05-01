An Original Venice Craftsman With a Primetime Pedigree Is Listed For $2.75M
Built in 1912, 520 Altair Place was part of the original Venice Canals during developer Abbot Kinney’s heyday—when gondoliers actually serenaded tourists down the waterways, and the neighborhood was referred to as the "Venice of America." Today, the rare home is one of the few original California Craftsman left in this iconic beachside community.
Located just minutes from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Beach, the beautifully preserved and updated abode also has a significant spot in contemporary pop culture—it has been featured on multiple primetime TV series such as Flaked, Private Practice, and Once Upon a Time. Now, for the first time in decades, this local legend is on the market for $2,750,000.
"Altair, as you may know, is the name of a constellation and I am convinced Abbot Kinney named the street Altair Place because of how it aligns with the sun—which rises brightly in the master bathroom, shines overhead on the back deck during the day, and then lights up the front porch when setting at night," says current owner Denis Thomopoulos.
"The movement of natural light is one of the little intangibles that has made living here spectacular."
The sun-filled storybook bungalow features a traditional porch entry and a classic two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan. The delightful kitchen has been updated and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.
The home also has a one-bedroom guest house, as well as a cedar-walled storage room that is perfect for surfboards and storage.
What makes this listing even more unique is how the listing agents will be donating a portion of their commission from the sale to Hippo Works.
This Venice–based animation and cartoon studio is owned and operated by Thomopoulos, and helps to educate children about climate change and wildlife conservation.
520 Altair Place is now being listed for $2,750,000 by Michael Grady, Natasha Barrett, and Jagger Kroener of The Agency. You can see the full listing here.
