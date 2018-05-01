Subscribe to Dwell+
An Original Venice Craftsman With a Primetime Pedigree Is Listed For $2.75M
View Photos
Real Estate

An Original Venice Craftsman With a Primetime Pedigree Is Listed For $2.75M

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
If this classic beach bungalow looks familiar, it's probably because you have seen it on TV.

Built in 1912, 520 Altair Place was part of the original Venice Canals during developer Abbot Kinney’s heyday—when gondoliers actually serenaded tourists down the waterways, and the neighborhood was referred to as the "Venice of America." Today, the rare home is one of the few original California Craftsman left in this iconic beachside community. 

Located just minutes from Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Beach, the beautifully preserved and updated abode also has a significant spot in contemporary pop culture—it has been featured on multiple primetime TV series such as Flaked, Private Practice, and Once Upon a Time. Now, for the first time in decades, this local legend is on the market for $2,750,000.

The bungalow features a traditional porch entry.  

"Altair, as you may know, is the name of a constellation and I am convinced Abbot Kinney named the street Altair Place because of how it aligns with the sun—which rises brightly in the master bathroom, shines overhead on the back deck during the day, and then lights up the front porch when setting at night," says current owner Denis Thomopoulos.

Typical of bungalows, the entrance leads straight into the living room. 

"The movement of natural light is one of the little intangibles that has made living here spectacular." 

Shop the Look
Indego Africa Akeza Platter
Accompany
Plateau baskets by Indego Africa feature striking colors & traditional motifs. The artisan crafts each one-of-a-kind basket by hand – using needles & fine plant threads made from locally grown sweetgrass. The technique requires patience, precision & great skill to master.
Shop

A dining area has been inserted near the entrance. 

The sun-filled storybook bungalow features a traditional porch entry and a classic two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan. The delightful kitchen has been updated and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.

A charming kitchen features graphic floor tiles and is equipped with a vintage Wedgwood stove.

The home also has a one-bedroom guest house, as well as a cedar-walled storage room that is perfect for surfboards and storage. 

Thanks to the ample natural light, the kitchen area maintains a warm brightness.

The home features a classic two-bedroom, two-bathroom floor plan.

Here is a peek at the second bedroom. 

Bright, graphic floor tiles have also been used in the bathroom. 

The landscaped lot offers an outdoor lounge, herb garden, lemon tree and passionfruit vines.

What makes this listing even more unique is how the listing agents will be donating a portion of their commission from the sale to Hippo Works

This Venice–based animation and cartoon studio is owned and operated by Thomopoulos, and helps to educate children about climate change and wildlife conservation. 

The outdoor space is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. It also overlooks the guesthouse. 

The detached guest house is a spacious one-bedroom retreat, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom. 

A look at the charming kitchen in the guest house. 

Here is the bathroom in the guest house. 

A view of the property at dusk. 

520 Altair Place is now being listed for $2,750,000 by Michael Grady, Natasha Barrett, and Jagger Kroener of The Agency. You can see the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Just Visiting L.A.? Stay Here

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.