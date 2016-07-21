An Open Air Hotel Room in the Swiss Alps

Located in the picturesque Graubünden mountains, 6,463 feet above sea level, this hotel room allows guests to connect to nature in a special way. The concept ‘Null Stern – the only star is you’ was created by artists Frank and Patrik Riklin; they partnered with hospitality professional Daniel Charbonnier in 2008 to create a different kind of hotel, making waves in the travel and hospitality industry by introducing the nuclear bunker hotel room.

For 2016, the brothers bring a simplified and minimalist Null Stern Hotel concept to a striking natural landscape. Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and green vegetation, a single bed awaits its guests. No walls, no ceiling, nothing stands between humans and nature. As the night sets in, the gorgeous night sky reveals its mesmerizing beauty, unaltered by light pollution; sunrise sets the mountains on fire while the crisp mountain air awakens the senses. Sandwiches and coffee are brought to the guests in the morning, so they can enjoy breakfast in bed while taking in the incredible views. A public restroom is also nearby, just ten minutes away from the bed. The room can be booked from spring to fall, but reservations depend on the weather and may be cancelled at the last minute. You can make a booking by visiting the Safiental Tourism website and transform a trip to Switzerland into a truly unforgettable experience. Images courtesy of Keystone.



