This Compact Home in Paris Has Nearly 70 Concealed Closets
There's no denying residential space can be scarce in metropolitan Paris. Yet, that didn't stop French interior designers Céline Pelcé and Géraud Pellottiero of Atelier Pelpell from creating a cozy, chic dwelling for a family of four. After coming across an old parking garage, the dynamic duo have completely repurposed the unit into a stylish apartment, and have designed a surprisingly spacious layout that features clever storage.
To retain the character of the original garage, the designers kept many of the architectural elements in tact, such as the exposed concrete beams, ramps, and vaults. Because the former space only had a single wall of windows, the biggest challenge was to find a way to bring in as much natural light as possible, and to also give the interiors a more open feel.
One of our favorite features of the new home is the amount of clever storage that was integrated into the layout. To increase functional space, the couple designed close to 70 closets within the thickness of the walls, ceilings, and floors. There is also an abundant storage along the entrance corridor, as well as in the hallway between the living area and bedrooms.
Shop the Look
The only off-the-rack furniture used for the renovation were the shelves in the living room by Parisian brand Press Citron, TOGO sofas from Ligne Roset, a yellow chair by French design studio Desormeaux-Carrette, and glass BALLROOM lamps in the kitchen from NORDKRAFT. The wallpaper used throughout the home is by Belgium brand Tenue de Ville.
Project Credits:
Interior architecture, design and cabinetry: Atelier Pelpell
Builder: Neuilly Renovation
Upholstery: Sophie Masson
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample