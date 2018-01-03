This Chapel-Turned-Office in Belgium Is Unbelievably Cool

Klaarchitectuur, helmed by architect Gregory Nijs and located in Truiden, Belgium, writes of the project to transform an historic chapel, "One of the most important requirements at the start of the design process was to reopen the historic building to the public."

To do so, they left the chapel's central cavity open, then stacked a series of boxes up one wall. The boxes contain crucial office functions such as storage space, bathrooms, work space, and a conference room, leaving the main area to be available for a range of public events. "This way," writes the firm, "a building...which has played a crucial part in the lives of so many, can once again come to life and serve an entire community."