An Old Belgian Fortress Breathes New Life as a Charming B&B

With barracks dating back to 1785, this former fort has been carefully renovated and extended to now house a family, as well as their small business.
When a client acquired Fortress Hazegras in Belgium, many of the enclosed structures were at the brink of crumbling. Yet thanks to the strategic design of Brugge–based firm Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects, the historic site has been beautifully reborn into a contemporary complex that features a single-family house, along with a bed and breakfast business called The Bunkers.
"The original structures—the bunkers, farmhouse, barn, and shed—are completely reinstated as they were," explains Benny Govaert, a co-founder of the firm.
"Two new volumes take on the same silhouette as the existing volumes. The wooden skin for the new entities is made from small lamellae. This expansion clearly contrasts with the existing, though blends in through tone and texture."
"The focus of heritage care today lies on preserving the ‘memory’ that heritage material bears. The broadening toward heritage ‘care’ means valorizing the intrinsic heritage value of our surroundings, and creating possibilities to allow new positive developments," continues Govaert.